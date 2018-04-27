Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Moon, Kim shake hands in historic meeting at border

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Apr 27, 2018 - 10:15
  • Updated : Apr 27, 2018 - 10:33
President Moon Jae-in greeted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he crossed the border into South Korea at 9:30 a.m. for their day-long summit talks at Panmunjeom.

This is the first time a North Korean leader has set foot south of the border since the end of the Korean War.

The two leaders were all smiles as they shared a historic handshake, engaged in brief conversation and walked together toward the Peace House, where the summit is to take place. 

Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com), KTV, Cheong Wa Dae, Yonhap

