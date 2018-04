[Photo News] Moon, Kim shake hands in historic meeting at border

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in greeted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as he crossed the border into South Korea at 9:30 a.m. for their day-long summit talks at Panmunjeom.This is the first time a North Korean leader has set foot south of the border since the end of the Korean War.The two leaders were all smiles as they shared a historic handshake, engaged in brief conversation and walked together toward the Peace House, where the summit is to take place.Written by Rumy Doo ( doo@heraldcorp.com Photos by Park Hyun-koo ( phko@heraldcorp.com ), KTV, Cheong Wa Dae, Yonhap