GOYANG, Gyeonggi Province -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in embarked on a short but historic journey Friday for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un aimed at discussing ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace with the North.Moon arrived at the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom shortly after 9 a.m., about one hour after he left his presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.His historic summit with Kim was set to start at 9:30 a.m.(Yonhap)