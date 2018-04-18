Samsung showcases built-in home appliances in Italy

BUSINESS

Models pose with Samsung Electronics Co.`s Dual Cook Flex oven at an exhibition in Italy in this photo released by the company on April 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it is participating in an Italian furniture exhibition, showcasing various built-in home appliance solutions for European consumers.The South Korean tech giant said it is taking part in the Salone Internazionale del Mobile 2018 in Milan, which has drawn together 2,000 companies from 160 countries. Samsung said it has forged ties with various European partners, including Germany's Nolte and Italy's Veneta Cucine for the event.With the slogan "Bring kitchens to life," Samsung has introduced its new oven, "Dual Cook Flex," which is capable of cooking two dishes at the same time by dividing the interior into two compartments.As it is equipped with the Internet-of-Things (IoT), users can also activate the oven remotely, and it can recommend an optimized cooking mode depending on the food being prepared.Samsung claims that people spend 60 percent of their time at home in their kitchen and that it is seeking to enrich consumers'lives by providing innovation to the space.The company said it plans to tap deeper into the European market through the new oven, along with other innovative home appliances, including a refrigerator with a twin-cooling system and an induction cooker featuring virtual flame. (Yonhap)