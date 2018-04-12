Hyundai Mobis opens Korea’s first auto parts design center

Equipped with cutting-edge facilities, such as a clay model maker and powder-based 3D printer, the company said it hopes to design auto parts that can harmonize with automobiles.
“We believe Hyundai Mobis will gain an upper hand in competition against other global auto parts makers by securing better product design and quality,” the company said in a statement.
|A designer at Hyundai Mobis’ new auto parts design center carves a clay model of an automobile. (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis has invested some 3 billion won ($2.8 million) in the center that sits on 430 square meters of land in its research center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the company said.
To create auto parts that match cars, designers at the center will first make a model of the vehicle. This is expected to enhance product quality as well as the work environment for designers who had previously used computer-based processes.
The company also expects to shorten the time it takes to make samples by utilizing 3D printers, offering improved services for clients and cutting down on production costs.
Taking a more active role in product design, Hyundai Mobis plans to suggest trendy designs to clients, it added.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)