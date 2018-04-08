Cheong Wa Dae dismisses call to fire FSS chief

NATIONAL

South Korea’s presidential office said on Sunday it is not considering dismissing the head of the country’s financial watchdog amid the criticism that Financial Supervisory Service chief Kim Ki-sik spent taxpayer money on his business trip abroad while serving as a lawmaker three years ago.



Cheong Wa Dae also denied the allegation it exercised influence over the Korea Institute for International Economics‘ termination of funding for the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University. Kim was one of the first lawmakers to raise the issue when he chaired the parliamentary policy committee in 2015.



Since taking office on April 5, Kim has been in the hot seat over the allegation that he spent a total of 30.77 million won ($29,085) during a 10-day business trip which including a visit to Washington DC, where he inspected the management of the US-Korea Institute.





Financial Supervisory Service chief Kim Ki-sik. Yonhap