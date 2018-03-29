Oh Yeon-seo, Kim Beom confirm relationship

A news report on the relationship surfaced Monday morning. According to the report, the two have been spotted multiple times, dating in the neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
|On the left, Oh Yeon-seo (Celltrion Entertainment) and Kim Beom (Yonhap)
The couple’s agencies quickly confirmed the news, explaining that the two stars met at a gathering after Oh’s recent drama “Hwayugi” ended in early March. Finding it easy to talk to each other, the relationship quickly developed.
Oh debuted as a singer in 2002, as a member of a girl group named LUV. She switched to acting the following year, and has been pursuing an acting career, starring in several films and dramas.
Kim, whose real name is Kim Sang-beom, is an actor. He is widely known to the public for his role in the hit sitcom series “Unstoppable High Kick.”
