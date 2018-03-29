Oh Yeon-seo, Kim Beom confirm relationship

ENTERTAINMENT

On the left, Oh Yeon-seo (Celltrion Entertainment) and Kim Beom (Yonhap)

Oh Yeon-seo and Kim Beom admitted that they are in a romantic relationship.A news report on the relationship surfaced Monday morning. According to the report, the two have been spotted multiple times, dating in the neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.The couple’s agencies quickly confirmed the news, explaining that the two stars met at a gathering after Oh’s recent drama “Hwayugi” ended in early March. Finding it easy to talk to each other, the relationship quickly developed.Oh debuted as a singer in 2002, as a member of a girl group named LUV. She switched to acting the following year, and has been pursuing an acting career, starring in several films and dramas.Kim, whose real name is Kim Sang-beom, is an actor. He is widely known to the public for his role in the hit sitcom series “Unstoppable High Kick.”(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)