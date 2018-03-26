Seoul city starts English SMS service on air quality info

NATIONAL

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it will launch an English version of its air quality notification service via SMS for foreigners to better provide them with real-time information on air pollution amid worsening fine dust levels.



The platform, available at the English-language website of Seoul city (http://english.seoul.go.kr), is set to operate starting Tuesday, the city government said in a release.



On the right side of the front page, there is a banner that reads, "Air Quality Information SMS Notification Service."



When the user clicks on the banner, the site leads to a sign-up page for the notification service that requires the submission of a couple of simple personal details, such as a mobile phone number. The service is free of charge.





(Screenshot of the Seoul Metropolitan Government`s website)

"The city government hopes the service will help 400,000 foreigners residing in the capital city get easy access to daily air quality information, as well as any meteorological advisories that are issued upon the measurement of high fine dust levels," a Seoul city government official said. (Yonhap)