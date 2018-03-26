Navy stages drills to commemorate 2010 Cheonan sinking

South Korea's Navy conducted sea drills in the country's eastern and southern waters Monday on the eighth anniversary of a deadly torpedo attack by North Korea, a defense official said.
More than 10 warships were mobilized, along with aircraft, with exercises in the Yellow Sea canceled due to bad weather.
|(Yonhap)
The Navy staged the exercise to mark the anniversary of the Cheonan corvette sinking. It went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de-facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors. After an international probe, the South concluded that the sinking was caused by a North Korean submarine attack.
This year, however, the Navy did not issue a press release on the practice amid a peace mood on the peninsula.
The Second Fleet Command, which is in charge of defending the western waters, plans to hold a ceremony later in the day to commemorate the victims.(Yonhap)