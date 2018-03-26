Navy stages drills to commemorate 2010 Cheonan sinking

NATIONAL

South Korea's Navy conducted sea drills in the country's eastern and southern waters Monday on the eighth anniversary of a deadly torpedo attack by North Korea, a defense official said.



More than 10 warships were mobilized, along with aircraft, with exercises in the Yellow Sea canceled due to bad weather.





The Navy staged the exercise to mark the anniversary of the Cheonan corvette sinking. It went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de-facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors. After an international probe, the South concluded that the sinking was caused by a North Korean submarine attack.This year, however, the Navy did not issue a press release on the practice amid a peace mood on the peninsula.The Second Fleet Command, which is in charge of defending the western waters, plans to hold a ceremony later in the day to commemorate the victims.