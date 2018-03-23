Wanna One clears name through audio analysis

ENTERTAINMENT

Wanna One poses during a press conference for its new EP “0+1=0 (I Promise You)” in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Fans of Wanna One attempted to clear the band’s name by requesting a digital forensic audio analysis.Wanna One became embroiled in controversy Monday, when some of its members allegedly made vulgar comments during a live broadcast.The members allegedly used inappropriate language, including slang and a sexual term, unaware of the fact that they were being aired live on cable channel Mnet. Some of the comments were unclear and the faces of the members couldn’t be seen completely in the broadcast. Ha Sung-woon was attacked the most for allegedly making a sexual comment.In response to the ongoing controversy, Ha’s fans requested that Digital Forensic Laboratory carry out an audio analysis.A summary of the results was released Thursday, including an analysis on five comments. The results suggested that Ha did not use the sexual word and the members did not swear.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)