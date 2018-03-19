Senior N. Korean diplomat set for meeting with ex-South Korean, US officials in Helsinki

NATIONAL

HELSINKI -- A senior North Korean diplomat handling affairs with the United States will hold a three-way, semiofficial meeting with former government officials and academics from South Korea and the US this week in Helsinki, Finland, according to sources.



The meeting involving the North Korean foreign ministry's Deputy Director-General for North American Affairs Choe Kang-il is set to start off with a dinner hosted by the Finnish government on Monday and run from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the sources.



The "1.5-track" meeting will bring together 18 people, six from each of the three nations, in Finland, whose government reportedly consented to such a meeting being held in its country.



The US delegation includes former US ambassadors to South Korea Kathleen Stephens and Thomas Hubbard as well as American academics Bob Carlin, John Delury and Karl Eikenberry.





North Korean diplomat Choe Kang-il heads to Helsinki through the Capital International Airport in Beijing, China on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean side includes Shin Kak-soo, former ambassador to Japan; Shin Jung-seung, former ambassador to China; Prof. Kim Joon-hyung of Handong Global University; and other academics, the sources said.Initially, the North and the US sides had planned the meeting between themselves before additionally inviting the South Korean delegation early this year, they noted."The meeting had been initially designed as a venue to discuss ways to ease tensions but is likely to discuss summit meetings as the situation has evolved," Prof. Kim told Yonhap News. "During the 1 1/2-day meeting, the discussion will start from scratch without any keynote speeches."The latest forum could serve as a chance to prepare for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's summits planned with President Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump in April and May.The South Korean and US experts may want to sound out the North's intentions regarding how far the country is willing to go in denuclearization before the state leaders officially negotiate the denuclearization issue in the summits.The US delegation is presumed to play a role in bridging Washington and Pyongyang ahead of the summit, although how effective they will be remains to be seen given that the former officials and academics have previously worked with US Democratic administrations.The three sides will also discuss whether to continue to hold the semiofficial meeting on a regular basis, the sources said. (Yonhap)