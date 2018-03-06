Hyundai denies oil leakage at Asan factory

“We are assuming that oil on roads were carried away in the rain. The related team is working to find out details,” Hyundai Motor said.
Fishermen in the region and Asan city had called for Hyundai to apologize and take action for the leakage that has caused fishes to die and deform.
|This picture was taken by fishermen and residents of Inju-myeon, Asan city after identifying the second oil slick at Gokkyo lake nearby Hyundai's Asan plant in South Chungcheong Province at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
“Component analysis by the National Forensic Service on the oil collected at the plant’s storm sewer in January matches cutting oil used at the factory to carve metal,” said the spokesperson of Asan.
“Although we cannot share detailed information about the results, the examined oil did not show to be fuel or gasoline.”
Kim Jong-myung, head of the fishermen told The Korea Herald, “the number of deformed fishes have greatly increased. This is threatening livelihoods of fishermen in the region. We do not understand why Hyundai is denying results by the National Forensic Service.“
Kim added, the initial leakage was detected on Jan. 16, followed by another on Feb. 28 at the same location.
Asan city has submitted oil collected from the second leakage to the National Forensic Service for analysis.
Hyundai was notified of the analysis done by the National Forensic Service last month.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)