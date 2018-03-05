Embattled Jung Yong-hwa joins military

ENTERTAINMENT

Amid controversy surrounding his graduate school admission, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa enlisted in the military Monday.



Jung joined the five-week basic training at a boot camp in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. His agency had said Jung would like to begin his service quietly without official fan events, but some 300 fans gathered at the scene to say goodbye to the star.





Singer Jung Yong-hwa shows off his buzz cut in this photo shared through his Twitter account on Sunday, to say goodbye to fans before joining the military the following day. (Yonhap)