Embattled Jung Yong-hwa joins military

Amid controversy surrounding his graduate school admission, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa enlisted in the military Monday.
Jung joined the five-week basic training at a boot camp in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. His agency had said Jung would like to begin his service quietly without official fan events, but some 300 fans gathered at the scene to say goodbye to the star.
|Singer Jung Yong-hwa shows off his buzz cut in this photo shared through his Twitter account on Sunday, to say goodbye to fans before joining the military the following day. (Yonhap)
The lead singer of boy band CNBLUE is accused of gaining admission to a graduate studies program at Kyung Hee University without completing all the requirements. He was given top marks, despite not showing up for the mandatory interview. He is also suspected of intentionally delaying his mandatory military service.
Jung‘s case has been sent to the prosecution.
While arguing that he did not know about the graduate school’s entrance process very well, Jung denied the allegation that he was pursuing graduate studies to postpone joining the mandatory military service.
Despite the controversy, Jung went ahead with his engagements, including fan events and a series of concerts, before the enlistment. He is to be discharged on Dec. 4, 2019.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)