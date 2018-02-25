Go to Mobile Version

[Live Photo] Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony under way

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Feb 25, 2018 - 20:38
  • Updated : Feb 25, 2018 - 21:54

 

 To mark the 17 days of journey, a closing ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics kicked off at a main stadium on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The colorful ceremony started under the theme of “The Next Wave.”

Veteran singer Jang Sa-ik sang the South Korean national anthem, followed by a series of dances, performances and fireworks. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 














Photos by Yonhap
