[Live Photo] Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony under way

SPORTS

To mark the 17 days of journey, a closing ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics kicked off at a main stadium on Sunday at 8 p.m.



The colorful ceremony started under the theme of “The Next Wave.”



Veteran singer Jang Sa-ik sang the South Korean national anthem, followed by a series of dances, performances and fireworks.































Photos by Yonhap

Written by Park Ju-young (jupark@herladcorp.com)