[PyeongChang 2018] Medal standings

The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics came to a close on Sunday.
Norway's Marit Bjoergen won final gold of the games in cross-country skiing, pulling up her country to the first place in the medal standings.
|(Pyeongchang2018.com)
[PyeongChang 2018] Medal standingsBy Korea Herald
