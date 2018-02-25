Go to Mobile Version

[PyeongChang 2018] Medal standings

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Feb 25, 2018 - 18:06
  • Updated : Feb 25, 2018 - 18:06

The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics came to a close on Sunday.

Norway's Marit Bjoergen won final gold of the games in cross-country skiing, pulling up her country to the first place in the medal standings.

(Pyeongchang2018.com)

