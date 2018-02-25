[PyeongChang 2018] S. Korea adds two silver medals on final day

SPORTS

Host South Korea saw plenty of silver linings on the final day of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Sunday, as its women's curling team and men's four-man bobsleigh team each captured a silver medal.



Those were the final two medals for South Korea at PyeongChang 2018, whose closing ceremony is scheduled for later Sunday.



At Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, South Korea lost to Sweden 8-3 in the women's curling gold medal game, ending its remarkable winning streak at eight games.



South Korea scored the first point in the first end but Sweden answered with four straight points en route to an easy win.







(Yonhap)

South Korea is world No. 8, and wasn't even expected to make it out of the round robin session, let alone contend for a medal at PyeongChang 2018. But the team led by skip Kim Eun-jung took down every other team ranked in the top 10, including world No. 5 Sweden in the round robin, but the clock struck midnight on the Cinderella team in Sunday's final.At Olympic Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea got its second sledding medal. Pilot Won Yun-jong, brakeman Seo Young-woo and pushers Jun Jung-lin and Kim Dong-hyun combined for a surprise silver in the four-man event, with a combined time of 3:16.38 after four runs.They shared the silver with a German team led by Nico Walther.Another German team, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, won the gold in 3:15.85.Won and Seo teamed up for a sixth-place finish in the two-man race, somewhat of a disappointment given their recent track record.On the other hand, the four-man team hadn't been regarded as a contender, despite head coach Lee Yong's bold declaration in January that people could be in for a surprise.And the four athletes responded. They were in second place after the first two runs, and stayed in position for silver over the final two runs. (Yonhap)