Korea to work actively to realize 'constructive' talks between US, NK: official

NATIONAL

South Korea will work actively to help realize talks between the United States and North Korea while strengthening cooperation with the international community based on the strong alliance with Washington, a top security official said Wednesday.



Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, made the remark during a report to the parliamentary steering committee, saying the government has been making consistent efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue while solidifying pressure and sanctions on the North.



"While maintaining the momentum of inter-Korean dialogue created on the occasion of the Olympics, the government will make utmost efforts to help inter-Korean relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula move forward in a mutually reinforcing way," Chung said.





Chung Eui-yong (R), chief of the presidential National Security Office, talks with presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok during a parliamentary steering committee meeting on Feb. 21, 2018. (Yonhap)

Chung said the government will work hard to help realize "constructive" talks between the US and the North.In recent weeks, inter-Korean relations have warmed rapidly as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stepped up his peace offensive toward the South, sending his only sister to the South as part of a high-level delegation to the Olympics and inviting Moon to visit the North.Moon said in response that he hopes the right conditions will be created so that the proposed visit can take place. The remark was seen as meaning that there should first be progress on efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff, such as talks between the United Sates and the North, before an inter-Korean summit takes place.During Wednesday's parliamentary meeting, presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok said the government is ready to consider sending a special envoy to North Korea if that's helpful to efforts to keep the recent "peace atmosphere" alive."While communicating with the US, we should review any means if that's helpful to continuing the peace atmosphere," Im said when asked if the government is considering sending a special envoy to the North in return for the visit by the sister of the North's leader. (Yonhap)