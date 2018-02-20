[PyeongChang 2018] Korea snatches ticket for semifinals in women's curling

SPORTS

Korea`s women`s curling team high-fives after winning a round-robin match against the United States at the Gangneung Curling Center during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, 2018. (Yonhap)

GANGNEUNG -- Korea's women's curling team on Tuesday extended its winning streak to five games and captured a ticket to the semifinals for the first time at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Korea rallied for a comeback win to beat the United States 9-6 in the round-robin preliminaries at the Gangneung Curling Center.After seven games, the host country has six wins and one loss to place first in the 10-team all-play-all competition. It has won five straight games after losing to Japan in the second round-robin match on Feb. 15.The four-member team -- Kim Yeong-mi, Kim Seon-yeong, Kim Kyeong-ae and Kim Eun-jung -- has secured a ticket for the next round. Sweden, Britain and Japan are currently in the top four with five wins, closely followed by the US and China with four wins.It is the first time that Korea has advanced to the semifinals in curling at the Olympics.Until the fourth end, Korea trailed the US 2-3, but it scored four points in the fifth end to make it 6-3. After that, they maintained the lead and finished the match 9-6. (Yonhap)