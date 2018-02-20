[PyeongChang 2018] Korea eyes 1st gold in men's speed skating team pursuit

SPORTS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- South Korea is aiming for the country's first gold in the men's speed skating team pursuit event Wednesday. The country's female curling team also will face off against the Olympic Athletes from Russia and Denmark.



Lee Seung-hoon, Chung Jae-won, Kim Min-seok and Joo Hyong-jun will compete in the men's pursuit semifinals against New Zealand at Gangneung Oval. If they advance, they will face the winner between the Netherlands and Norway on the same day to vie for the country's first gold medal in the event.





(From left) Chung Jae-won, Lee Seung-hoon and Kim Min-seok (Yonhap)

In this file photo, South Korea's Choi Da-bin skates in the ladies' singles short program for the figure skating team event of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in Gangneung Ice Arena on Feb. 11, 2018. (Yonhap)

The country's female curling team is scheduled to participate in two round-robin matches, against the OAR in the morning and Denmark in the afternoon, at Gangneung Curling Centre. The team has captivated the nation after posting five victories, including over the world's No. 1 Canada, and one loss.The male curling team, which posted its second win in its match against Italy on Monday, will take on Japan.In other sports, Choi Da-bin and Kim Ha-nul are scheduled to compete in the ladies' figure skating short program at Gangneung Ice Arena. Choi performed a clean program for a personal best of 65.73 points and ranked sixth out of eight competitors in the figure skating team event on Feb. 11. (Yonhap)