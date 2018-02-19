[PyeongChang 2018] Korea’s women’s curling team stars on track for first-ever semifinals

SPORTS

Until the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, curling was a sport largely unknown to South Koreans. However, the latest string of breakout performances by the women’s curling team has thrown the strategic winter sport into the limelight.



South Korea’s female curling team has risen to fresh international stardom at PyeongChang. Ranked eighth in global rankings, the host country has secured victories over some of the world’s top contenders in curling, including Canada, Switzerland and Great Britain.



On Monday, South Korea’s female curlers beat Sweden 7-6 in the round robin, clinching their fifth win. The previous day, Korea had defeated China 12-5. Korea is now tied for first place in women’s team curling, alongside Sweden, which was unbeaten before Monday.



This is a drastic improvement from 2011, when the 2018 Winter Games were awarded to PyeongChang. At the time, South Korea’s world ranking in women’s curling had been too low to even qualify for the Olympics.



Now with a track record of five wins and one loss at PyeongChang, South Korea is drawing closer to becoming one of the four teams eligible for the semifinals and its first ever Olympic medal in curling.



The unexpected success has brought the spotlight onto the curlers in the Korean team, as well as the story of how they came to play on the sport’s highest stage.





South Korea’s Olympics women’s curling team shares a high-five after beating Sweden 7-6 in the round robin match held at the Gangneung Curling Centre on Monday. The Korean team now has a track record of five wins and one loss. (Yonhap)

