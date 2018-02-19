[PyeongChang 2018] Korea female curling team beats Sweden

SPORTS

Korea`s female curling team competes in their match with Sweden at Gangneung Curling Centre, located in Gangneung, around 240 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 19, 2018. (Yonhap)

GANGNEUNG -- Korea's female curling team extended its unexpected winning streak by beating Sweden on Monday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.During the thrilling round robin match in the sub-host city of Gangneung, Korea defeated Sweden 7-6, taking a step closer to the semifinals.Sweden took the lead against Korea in the first end, but the host country immediately caught up in the next end. The four-member Korean team of Kim Eun-jung, Kim Kyeong-ae, Kim Seon-yeong, and Kim Yeong-mi further narrowed the gap with Sweden by earning two more points in the fourth end.While Sweden earned another point in the fifth end, Korea responded with two more points in the following session, solidifying its lead.The home team approached closer to the victory by scoring two further points in the eighth.Sweden sought to snatch the lead by adding two points in the ninth end in the neck-and-neck match. In the final end, Sweden added one more point, but fell short of catching up Korea.The Korean team has now posted five victories and one loss.After the round-robin competition of 10 participating nations, four teams will be eligible for the semifinals. The latest win made it more likely for the Korean female team advance to next level.Korea, ranked eighth in the global rankings, has defeated No. 1 Canada, along with Switzerland, Britain and China. The team, however, lost to Japan.Compared to their female counterparts, the male curling team has been giving lackluster performances at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.On Sunday, the male team, which only has one win so far, lost 8-9 against Denmark, its fifth loss. It makes it very unlikely the team will move ahead to the semifinals.(Yonhap)