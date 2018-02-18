Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

NCT signals major return with ‘Boss’

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Feb 18, 2018 - 12:42
  • Updated : Feb 18, 2018 - 12:42
NCT hinted its return to the K-pop scene, pre-releasing the music video of its unit’s new track “Boss” on Sunday.

NCT U, consisted of seven members from the original group, recorded the song and shot the accompanied music clip in Ukraine. Taeyong and Mark participated in the lyric writing. 

Teaser image of NCT U’s new track “Boss” (S.M. Entertainment)

The song is a hint to the upcoming album “NCT 2018” which will be released in March. All 18 bandmates of the group are to participate in the album making.

NCT is a global boy band consisted of multiple units, such as NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream. It is under the management of S.M. Entertainment.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114