[PyeongChang 2018] Dating app Tinder goes wild at PyeongChang Games

NATIONAL

In PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, site of the ongoing Winter Olympics, the number of active Tinder users has seen an explosive surge.Tinder users can either swipe right on others’ pictures to open the door for a potential love connection, or swipe left and remove all possibility. If both users swipe right, the users are matched and can chat on the app.Athletes have proven to be no exception from the Olympic Tinder craze. Accounts of Olympic stars have been spotted on Tinder, including Canadian luge slider Brooke Apshkrum, US snowboarder Jessika Jeson, Danish skier Laila Friis Salling, Australian snowboarder Jarryd Hughes and US skier Wiley Maple.The number of Tinder users has shot up 348 percent near PyeongChang since the Winter Olympics began on Feb. 9. Some have speculated that the distribution of a record-high 110,000 condoms at the Winter Olympics could somehow be linked to the explosive growth of the dating app users.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)