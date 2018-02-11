[PyeongChang 2018] Joint women's hockey team looks to bounce back

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

PYEONGCHANG -- The joint Korean women's hockey team will look to have a bounceback game against Sweden in its second game of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Monday.Korea was hammered by the sixth-ranked Switzerland 8-0 on Saturday at Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, the host city of all ice events, located just east of PyeongChang. Despite 6,000 raucous, partisan fans behind them, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the unified team barely put up a fight, managing just eight shots against Switzerland's 52.There are 23 players from 22nd-ranked South Korea and 12 players from 25th-ranked North Korea. Of those, only 22 players -- 20 skaters and two goalies -- can dress in each game during the Olympics.And whoever those 22 may be, they will have a tough task against world No. 5 Sweden when they return to Kwandong. Korea actually played Sweden in its first tuneup game last Sunday and lost 3-1.Sweden opened its Olympic tournament with a 2-1 victory over Japan on Saturday.Elsewhere in the Olympics on Monday, freestyle moguls skier Choi Jae-woo will also seek redemption. He will be in the second qualification round at Phoenix Park in PyeongChang, after finishing 20th out of 30 in the first round on Friday. A top-10 finish there would have sent Choi straight to the final. He'll get another crack at it, though, and must rank among the top 10 in the second round to advance to the final.Also on Monday, speed skater Noh Seon-yeong will make her first appearance of these Olympic Games in the women's 1,500 meters. Noh is only competing in this distance after two of the three Russian skaters who had qualified were dropped from the Russian Olympic Committee's final list of athletes. Noh had been the second reserve on the qualification list.(Yonhap)