[PyeongChang 2018] Lim Hyo-jun secures S. Korea's first gold in PyeongChang Olympics

By Paul Kerry
  • Published : Feb 10, 2018 - 21:41
  • Updated : Feb 11, 2018 - 00:45
GANGNEUNG, Gangwon Province -- Lim Hyo-jun secured South Korea’s first medal of the PyeongChang Olympics on Saturday with gold in men’s short track speedskating.

Lim won the race in 2 minutes and 10.485 seconds, a new games record, in the final on the men’s 1,500 meters at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.


 
Lim Hyo-jun wins gold (Yonhap)

Fellow South Korean and world No. 1 Hwang Dae-heon fell while in third with two laps to go, and did not finish.

Earlier in the day Choi Min-jeong skated to a new Olympic record in the women’s 500, and the South Korean team secured a dramatic win in heat 1 of the women’s 3,000-meter relay.

