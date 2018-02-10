[PyeongChang 2018] Lim Hyo-jun secures S. Korea's first gold in PyeongChang Olympics

Lim won the race in 2 minutes and 10.485 seconds, a new games record, in the final on the men’s 1,500 meters at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.
|Lim Hyo-jun wins gold (Yonhap)
Fellow South Korean and world No. 1 Hwang Dae-heon fell while in third with two laps to go, and did not finish.
Earlier in the day Choi Min-jeong skated to a new Olympic record in the women’s 500, and the South Korean team secured a dramatic win in heat 1 of the women’s 3,000-meter relay.
By Paul Kerry (iampaulkerry@heraldcorp.com)