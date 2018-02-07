[Photo News] Shinhan Bank offers bonus rate for ‘Sunfull’ clean internet participants

BUSINESS

Shinhan Bank will offer a 0.5 percent bonus rate to clients participating in the “Sunfull” clean internet campaign, the bank said in a ceremony held at its Seoul headquarters Tuesday.The Sunfull Movement involves leaving positive comments online to encourage support and consideration among online users, Shinhan Bank said in a statement.The campaign is jointly hosted by the Sunfull Foundation, which aims to spread peace through nonoffensive online comments and educate teens on such issues.The foundation’s Chairman Min Byoung-chul flew to Washington in January to meet with US House of Representatives member Ed Royce, who signed a statement in support of the campaign.Photos by Shinhan BankWritten by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)