[Photo News] Shinhan Bank offers bonus rate for ‘Sunfull’ clean internet participants

The Sunfull Movement involves leaving positive comments online to encourage support and consideration among online users, Shinhan Bank said in a statement.
The campaign is jointly hosted by the Sunfull Foundation, which aims to spread peace through nonoffensive online comments and educate teens on such issues.
The foundation’s Chairman Min Byoung-chul flew to Washington in January to meet with US House of Representatives member Ed Royce, who signed a statement in support of the campaign.
Photos by Shinhan Bank
Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)