[Photo News] Shinhan Bank offers bonus rate for ‘Sunfull’ clean internet participants

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Feb 7, 2018 - 18:30
  • Updated : Feb 7, 2018 - 18:30
Shinhan Bank will offer a 0.5 percent bonus rate to clients participating in the “Sunfull” clean internet campaign, the bank said in a ceremony held at its Seoul headquarters Tuesday.

The Sunfull Movement involves leaving positive comments online to encourage support and consideration among online users, Shinhan Bank said in a statement.

The campaign is jointly hosted by the Sunfull Foundation, which aims to spread peace through nonoffensive online comments and educate teens on such issues.

The foundation’s Chairman Min Byoung-chul flew to Washington in January to meet with US House of Representatives member Ed Royce, who signed a statement in support of the campaign. 





Photos by Shinhan Bank
Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)

