[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang organizers roll out Q&A chatbot on Facebook Messenger

Those interested in the service can visit the PyeongChang Olympics’ official Facebook Page and click “send message” to begin conversing with the chatbot via Facebook Messenger. The chatbot is available only in English and Korean.
The Olympics chatbot can provide answers to simple topics such as the weather in PyeongChang, the schedule of the games, directions to the event’s lost & found department, and more.
For instance, an inquiry about the figure skating games schedule will yield a link to the official PyeongChang Olympics website’s figure skating schedule, organized by either the date or discipline.
Through the chatbot, people can also buy tickets to a particular game at the Olympics, or purchase items at the official Olympics merchandise store, according to the social media company.
The chatting robot was developed by South Korea’s PyeongChang Olympics Committee with the support of Facebook’s open chatbot technologies, the organizations said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)