[Newsmaker] Kim Yong-nam: ceremonial leader of reclusive regime

With North Korea’s nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam planning to attend the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the focus is on what his participation means and who will be joining him during the scheduled visit.



In a message sent Sunday night via a cross-border communication channel, North Korea told South Korea that it would send a high-level delegation from Feb. 9-11, the South’s Unification Ministry said. It said the North’s delegation includes Kim and three other officials but gave no further details.



The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae welcomed Kim’s visit, saying it showed the North’s willingness to improve inter-Korean ties because Kim is the highest-level North Korean official to visit South Korea since the inauguration of the Moon Jae-in administration.



“We believe North Korea showed its sincere and earnest efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and make the PyeongChang Olympics successful,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said during a press briefing.





North Korea`s nominal leader Kim Yong-nam, who serves as president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly. Yonhap