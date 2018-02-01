MBC to air pilot variety show ‘Creaking Heroes’ for two weeks

According to the channel, the new program will show ordinary people without special talents transform into “heroes” through various missions and training, under the slogan “everyone can be a hero.” It will feature celebrities including Zion. T, Woohyun, Sam Hammington, Hoshi of Seventeen, Din Din, Yoo Byung-jae and Ahn Jung-hwan.
|“Creaking Heroes” (MBC)
The show will focus on finding the strengths of individual participants, who will stay together in a clandestine camp to embark on “hero-making” missions and tests.
“‘Creaking Heores’ is special in that it is a blend of humor, games and variety. It’s going to be a B-grade show,” director Jang Seung-min said.
Participants were reportedly not provided any information about the program prior to it shooting.
The new show is to air on Feb. 26 and March 5.
