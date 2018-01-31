[PyeongChang 2018] KT’s 5G network ready to go at PyeongChang Olympics

KT Chairman and CEO Hwang Chang-gyu (center) speaks with Chang Byung-gyu (right), chief of the Presidential Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee, during a press briefing on the telecom operator’s completion of the 5G network for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games held at the 5G exhibition hall in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, Wednesday, also attended by Ko Dong-jin (left), co-CEO of Samsung Electronics. (Yonhap)