President Moon urges full, swift support for victims of hospital fire

President Moon Jae-in

President Moon Jae-in called for swift measures to help minimize damage from the tragic fire that took place Friday at a local hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang.The call came in an emergency meeting of top presidential aides held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae."The president ordered to take all necessary measures for those rescued to prevent additional damage," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing.The president has also instructed the prime minister's office to quickly identify the exact cause of the fire to prevent recurrence of such a tragedy in the future.At least 33 peole are believed to have been killed in the fire that broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at Sejong Hospital in the city located some 380 kilometers from Seoul. Some 70 others are reported to have been inured.President Moon called for efforts to accurately identify causes of each death to help minimize confusion for their bereaved families, the spokesman said. (Yonhap)