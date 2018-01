LIFE&STYLE

The number of Korean restaurants worldwide, serving bibimbap, bulgogi and other Korean dishes, rose to 33,499 across 90 countries last year, according to a report published by the Korean Food Promotion Institute. The number increased 262 percent from 9,253 in 2009.There were 15,985 restaurants in China, 9,238 in Japan and 3,293 in the US.Taiwan, Indonesia, Europe and the Middle East also had a greater number of Korean restaurants last year compared to 2009.