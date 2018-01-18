Koreas to finalize NK’s PyeongChang activities with IOC

NATIONAL

With the PyeongChang Winter Olympics just around the corner, both Koreas are gearing up to finalize the agreements reached between the two. The South Korean delegates on Thursday departed for Lausanne, Switzerland, where they are to attend talks hosted by the International Olympic Committee with a goal to finalize Wednesday’s inter-Korean agreements.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) presents mascots of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games to Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, as the two met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2017. (Yonhap)