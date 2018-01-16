Korean public servants work up to 1,000 hours more than their OECD counterparts a year

NATIONAL

South Korean public servants on around-the-clock duties, such as police and customs officials, work about 1,000 hours more a year than public workers in member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a government survey showed Tuesday.



According to the Ministry of Personnel and Management's survey, government employees work for 2,738 hours per person a year on average while those in ordinary duties work for 2,271 hours a year.





Civil servants at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)

The average annual working hours of public servants in OECD nations is 1,763 hours.The average overtime working hours in 2016 was 70.4 hours a month in the case of around-the-clock duty workers and 31.5 hours in the case of other ordinary duty workers.Officials of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries had the most overtime hours with 158.3 hours a month, followed by the National Fire Agency with 144.8 hours, the Coast Guard with 132.2 hours and the Korea Customs Service with 110.1 hours. (Yonhap)