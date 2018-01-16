Korean public servants work up to 1,000 hours more than their OECD counterparts a year

South Korean public servants on around-the-clock duties, such as police and customs officials, work about 1,000 hours more a year than public workers in member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a government survey showed Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Personnel and Management's survey, government employees work for 2,738 hours per person a year on average while those in ordinary duties work for 2,271 hours a year.
|Civil servants at Seoul Government Complex. (Yonhap)
The average annual working hours of public servants in OECD nations is 1,763 hours.
The average overtime working hours in 2016 was 70.4 hours a month in the case of around-the-clock duty workers and 31.5 hours in the case of other ordinary duty workers.
Officials of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries had the most overtime hours with 158.3 hours a month, followed by the National Fire Agency with 144.8 hours, the Coast Guard with 132.2 hours and the Korea Customs Service with 110.1 hours. (Yonhap)