Samsung SDI showcases latest EV batteries at NAIAS 2018

Under the overarching theme of “Future Starts Today,” the company is presenting battery technologies, such as rapid-charging batteries, multifunctional module packs and low height battery cells.
|Various battery models are showcased by Samsung SDI at the North American International Auto Show 2018. (Samsung SDI)
Focusing on high-energy density battery cells that provide a driving range of up to 600 kilometers with a 20-minute charge, Samsung SDI created a battery cell lineup including 37, 50, 60 and 94 ampere hour cells.
Samsung SDI is also introducing the graphene ball, a battery material that enables a 45 percent capacity increase and five times faster charging speeds than standard lithium-ion batteries, and solid-state batteries.
Its 21700-form cylindrical battery, which offers higher energy density at lower prices, is also being presented, following similar releases from Tesla and Panasonic.
The company said its battery products could be customized to meet the needs of manufacturers. For example, the multifunctional module pack allows manufacturers to adjust the number of modules to optimize capacity, meaning that one battery pack can be applied to various designs.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)