From ‘Idol School,’ fromis_9 to debut Jan. 24

ENTERTAINMENT

fromis_9

Nine trainees who survived Mnet competition “Idol School” are to make their official debut as a K-pop group later this month.Promoters of the unit, named “fromis_9,” said Monday that the girl group will release its debut EP on Jan. 24, the title of which was not yet been revealed.The nine-piece group has already been showcased on the public stage, performing its predebut single “Glass Shoes” at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan.The group consists of the top placers from “Idol School,” which aired from July to September last year. The program created a fictional school where the main goal was to provide education and training needed to become an idol singer.The name “fromis_9” itself is an abbreviated form of “Nine From Idol School.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)