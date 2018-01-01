Big Bang promises fans to return as fivesome

ENTERTAINMENT

Big Bang performs during its “Big Bang 2017 Concert Last Dance in Seoul” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (YG Entertainment)



Rounding out 2017, K-pop act Big Bang on Sunday wrapped up its last concert as a group before members’ upcoming military enlistment, with a promise to return as the complete five-piece.“Big Bang 2017 Concert Last Dance in Seoul,” the two-day concert that kicked off Saturday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, was especially meaningful to both the K-pop act and fans, as it marked Big Bang’s last performance before it goes on hiatus due to members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung’s upcoming enlistment. And the members used the time to assure the more than 60,000 fans from all around the world that it won’t be their “last dance.”“We won’t be able to meet you (fans) for some time, so we will do our best to present you the most unforgettable memories,” said Taeyang after the group opened the show with “Hands Up.”In the absence of rapper T.O.P, who halted group activities after becoming embroiled in a drug scandal in August, the remaining four members filled the three-hour show with the group’s longtime hits, including “We Like 2 Party,” “Bad Boy,” “Loser” and “If You,” as well as solo performances by the individual members.The show was delayed for about 20 minutes without prior announcement, but the fans remained patient and supportive, and the show began well.During the solo parts, Taeyang crooned his solo hits “Wake Me Up” and “Darling,” while G-Dragon performed his latest singles “Bullshit” and “Untitled, 2014,” saying that he didn’t have much opportunity to promote his new songs at the time.“Some of you might hear these songs for the first time, although they are not new. It’s my pleasure to perform these songs today,” said G-Dragon, whose promotion for his latest eponymous EP “Kwon Ji-yong” had coincided with T.O.P’s drug scandal.Daesung, who has been holding promotional activities in Japan, sang his solo numbers “D-Day” and “AZECHO,” and Seungri brought out his classic solo hit “Strong Baby.” “I’ve been promoting my solo career mainly in Japan, and I wanted to sing in Korean. If I have a good opportunity, I’d like to sing for you again (in Korean) in the future,” Daesung said. The members also showed their support for T.O.P, with Daesung filling in the rapper’s part in “Sober” and Seungri shouting “Say T.O.P!” during the performances.Near the end of the concert, the members became emotional, putting out their thoughts about having to “temporarily” leave the fans.“The ‘last dance’ doesn’t mean much to us. I am confident that it won’t be our last, and we will see each other soon if you (fans) stay where you are,” said G-dragon, who is scheduled to join the military in the next few months. Taeyang, who also plans to enlist this year, promised fans to return as a fivesome after finishing his military service. Seungri also said, “There are a total of 280 songs by Big Bang, including our solo songs, and they include our promise to return as one whole group.”Since its debut in 2006, Big Bang has been making waves throughout the K-pop scene with the its experimental blend of hip-hop, electronic dance music and rock in its music. Often dubbed the “King of K-pop” for helping K-pop spread internationally, the quintet also made history on the charts with hits like “Day by Day,” “Fantastic Baby” and “Bang Bang Bang.”While their enlistment dates are yet to be set, the group’s agency YG Entertainment has confirmed that G-Dragon and Taeyang, who ties the knot with actress Min Hyo-rin in February, will join the military this year. Daesung also revealed during the Sunday concert that the show would be his last activity before his enlistment.