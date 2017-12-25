BTS No. 13 on Oricon’s annual singles chart

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS‘ “Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow” (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop sensation BTS again proved its power, as it was ranked the highest among K-pop acts on Japan’s annual Oricon singles chart, according to the group’s agency Big Hit Entertainment Sunday.“Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow,” the band’s eighth Japanese single album, secured its spot at No. 13 on the Japanese chart for 2017. “Blood Sweat & Tears,” its seventh Japanese single, ranked No. 22.The two single albums marked the highest and second-highest rankings by a Korean act. With this, the group also broke its own record set by its sixth single “Run,” which ranked No. 45 on the annual Japanese chart last year.On Friday, the global K-pop juggernaut performed the Japanese version of its latest hit “DNA” on Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi‘s year-end live music broadcast “Music Station Super Live 2017.”By Kim So-yeon(syk19372@heraldcorp.com)