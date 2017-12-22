Prosecutors raid oceans ministry in Sewol ferry probe

NATIONAL

Prosecutors said Friday that they raided the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries over allegations that its officials under the previous Park Geun-hye government had tried to block an internal investigation by a special committee into the suspected mishandling of a 2014 ferry sinking that claimed more than 300 lives.



The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to the ministry headquarters and the residences of four ministry officials in charge, including then Minister Kim Young-suk, at around 9 a.m. to confiscate evidence, according to the office.





(Yonhap)

The raid comes as the inspection unit of the oceans ministry, now under the liberal Moon Jae-in administration, has filed a formal complaint with the prosecution seeking an investigation into an alleged organized scheme by former ministry officials to interrupt the probe into the sinking of the Sewol ferry.The vessel sank off the country's southwestern coast on April 16, 2014, killing mostly high school students who were en route to the resort island of Jeju on a school trip.The Park government's alleged mishandling of the disaster became one of the reasons that later triggered moves toward her impeachment. She was removed from office in March over a massive corruption scandal involving her longtime friend and confidante.The Moon government has set up an investigation into the suspected mishandling of the Sewol tragedy under Park's leadership, including the former president's unaccounted whereabouts at the time of the accident. (Yonhap)