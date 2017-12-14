BTS’ ‘DNA’ enters Billboard’s 100 Best Songs of 2017

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS‘ “DNA” lands No. 49 on Billboard’s 100 Best Songs of 2017 chart. (Billboard)

Continuing its domination of the Billboard charts, BTS’ recent single “DNA” has landed on the US magazine’s 100 Best Songs of 2017 chart.According to Billboard Wednesday, the smash hit from its latest album “Love Yourself Seung Her” was ranked No. 49 on the chart, making the seven-piece boy band the only K-pop act on this year’s list.“BTS’ crossover into the US market isn’t a coincidence: The K-pop superstars have been building up to overseas success since 2013. Riding on the momentum of their Billboard Music Awards win for top social artist, ARMYs galvanized to make BTS the highest-charting K-pop group on the Hot 100,” reported Billboard.The magazine explained the song was meaningful in that it was one of those rare instances when a K-pop act’s transformation of their American influences was reflected back at the US in full Technicolor.“DNA” also recently reached No. 67 on Billboard’s Hot 100, while BTS was ranked No. 10 on Billboard‘s Top Artists year-end chart this year.