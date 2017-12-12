S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu at duck farm

NATIONAL

The Agriculture Ministry confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a duck farm in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, Monday.



This is the fourth confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu this season.



The government on Monday culled some 76,000 ducks at five farms located within a 3 kilometer radius of the original farm where the highly pathogenic strain of bird flu was detected. Since Monday midnight, a transportation ban was issued on all livestock industry persons across Daejeon, Gwangju, Sejong, South Chungcheong and South and North Jeolla provinces.





Authorities vaccinate duck farms (Yonhap)