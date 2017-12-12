Why did Kim Jong-un climb North Korea’s sacred mountain?

NATIONAL

Since taking power in 2012, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has climbed the mountain Baekdusan almost every year and often made important announcements after visiting what is considered the most sacred place in the reclusive regime.



For instance, his decision to execute his uncle Jang Song-thaek in December 2013 was revealed about a month after his trip to the mountain and the nearby area. Following a 2014 trip, Kim announced he was willing to resume suspended inter-Korean talks.



So now comes the guessing at what sort of message Kim is to deliver after his 2017 visit, believed to have taken place after the South Korea and US militaries conducted the largest-ever aerial combat drill from Dec. 4 through Friday.





North Korea ledaer Kim Jong-un. Yonhap