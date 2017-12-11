Moon's approval rating drops for second consecutive week

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped slightly from a week earlier last week, marking a second consecutive week of decline, a poll showed Monday.



In a weekly survey by Realmeter, 70.8 percent of 2,517 adults surveyed said they approved of the way the president managed state affairs, down 0.7 percentage point from a week earlier. It was conducted Monday through Friday and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.



Moon's approval rating dropped for two consecutive weeks after North Korea test launched an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 29, resuming its missile provocations after a 75-day hiatus.



Still, the latest reading marked the sixth consecutive week Moon's approval rating remained over 70 percent, according to the local pollsters.





Those who disapproved of Moon's state management accounted for 23.4 percent of all respondents, up 0.6 percentage point from a week earlier.The ruling Democratic Party's approval rating also suffered a setback, slipping 2.9 percentage points on-week to 49.1 percent.Such a sharp drop apparently followed the passage of the government budget for next year in a parliamentary vote boycotted by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.The LKP's approval rating gained 0.2 percentage point to 17.8 percent, while that of the splinter conservative Bareun Party climbed 1.1 percentage points to 6.3 percent.The liberal People's Party's approval rating advanced 1.4 percentage points to 6 percent, while the progressive Justice Party's rating dropped 0.8 percentage point to 4.3 percent. (Yonhap)