UN official visits children's food factory, hospital in Pyongyang: KCNA

A senior UN official has visited a children's food factory and a hospital in Pyongyang during his high-profile trip to the reclusive country, the North's state media reported Friday.



Jeffrey Feltman, the undersecretary general for political affairs at the United Nations, toured the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory and then the Breast Tumour Institute of the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital and Preventive Hospital No. 3 of the Ministry of Public Health, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



Feltman arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a four-day visit. The KCNA earlier reported that he met North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and visited UN project sites Thursday.He made the rare visit at the invitation of Pyongyang amid heightened tensions sparked by the North's Nov. 29 test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile that it claims is capable of striking anywhere on the US mainland. (Yonhap)