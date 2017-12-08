Fired TV producer tapped as MBC chief

Choi, known for producing the investigative TV program “PD Notebook,” beat two other candidates through an open vote at a board meeting of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, the largest stakeholder of MBC.
|Left: Choi Seung-ho (Yonhap)
Choi is a veteran producer with a 26-year career at MBC. He was dismissed in 2012 allegedly for producing reports critical of then-President Lee Myung-bak. His reports dug into the Lee administration and added fuel to the candlelight street vigils by South Koreans against the Lee administration’s decision to its reopen doors to the US beef imports despite safety concerns.
After his dismissal, Choi founded an independent media outlet specializing in investigative reporting, Newstapa.
Choi, if formally appointed, will replace Kim Jang-gyeom, who was appointed under former president Park Geun-hye who was ousted over a corruption scandal in March. He will serve until 2020, the remaining term of Kim.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)