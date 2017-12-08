Moon's approval rating inches down over fishing boat accident

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped slightly from a week earlier this week, a survey showed Friday, amid renewed concerns over public safety caused by a recent chartered fishing boat accident that left more than a dozen people killed.



In a survey conducted by Gallup Korea, 74 percent of 1,005 adults surveyed said they approved of the way the president managed state affairs, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.



The weekly poll was conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. It had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.



The on-week drop was apparently caused by the tragic accident that took place Sunday, leaving 15 people dead.



Those who said they disapproved of Moon's management of state affairs accounted for 18 percent of all respondents, up 1 percentage point from the previous week.





President Moon Jae-in (R) holds a moment of silence in honor of the victims of a chartered fishing boat accident before holding a weekly meeting with his top aides at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Dec. 4, 2017. (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party also suffered a setback. Its approval rating slipped 1 percentage point on-week to 46 percent, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party dropped at the same rate to 11 percent.The splinter conservative Bareun Party's approval rating came to 8 percent, with that of the liberal People's Party remaining unchanged at 5 percent. (Yonhap)