Man breaks restaurant tank, steals live octopus

NATIONAL

The tank in the picture is not related to the article. (Yonhap)

A man has been arrested for stealing live seafood from a restaurant in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province on Nov. 27, Gunsan Police said Monday.The 63-year-old suspect threw a rock to break the glass of a tank belonging to a restaurant and stole the seafood in it. Small octopus, abalone, sea cucumber and sea squirt worth approximately 500,000 won ($460) was reportedly in the tank at the time.The suspect told police he committed the crime out of his hunger for the raw octopus. However, he apparently lost the plastic bag containing the octopus on his way to home.Police apprehended the suspect after reviewing surveillance camera footage.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)