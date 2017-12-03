Go to Mobile Version

Woman gets suspended term for stabbing kitten

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 3, 2017 - 16:22
  • Updated : Dec 3, 2017 - 17:41
Cheongju District Court said Saturday that it sentenced a 24-year-old woman to six months in prison suspended for two years for killing a kitten.

Last May, the woman reportedly killed a kitten by stabbing it, as she was upset with her boyfriend. 

This photo is unrelated to the story (The Korea Herald)

Under the Animal Protection Act, a person could face a maximum of one year in prison or an up to 10 million won ($9,235) fine for killing an animal without reason, such as a life-endangering situation, or under the advice and supervision of a veterinarian.

A judge said the court took into consideration that the accused was drunk and psychologically unstable at the time of the incident.

