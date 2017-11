NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Temperatures in various parts in Korea struck record lows of the season Friday, reaching minus 7.4 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 12.8 C in Paju, minus 5 C in Gwangju, minus 3 C in Daegu and minus 1 C in Busan.Daytime highs will also stay chilly, ranging from 1 C to 8 C.Light snowfall is expected in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Chungcheong Province and Jeju Island at midday.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued drought advisory in parts of Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)