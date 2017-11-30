Go to Mobile Version

Survival kit hangs on wall like clock

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Nov 30, 2017 - 13:25
  • Updated : Nov 30, 2017 - 13:25
As demand for survival supplies continues to rise among Koreans, a survival kit disguised as a clock has gained popularity. 

Korea Gyeonggido Company launched a survival kit named the “Life Clock” in August. The kit looks like a regular clock, but when opened, it contains a flashlight, a blanket, a whistle, a flag and some compression bandages. 
 
(Korea Gyeonggido Company)

The clock, which can be hung on a wall, is 21 centimeters in width and length, 4.5 centimeters high and weighs around 1 kilogram, just like any other clock. It costs 39,000 won ($36).

After the 5.4 magnitude quake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province on Nov. 15, the demand for the kit increased. More than 100,000 have been its launch. 

(Korea Gyeonggido Company)

“Survival kits should not be heavy. They also shouldn’t be neglected,” company CEO Kim Eun-ah said. “They should be immediately visible when needed and should be easy to carry.”

