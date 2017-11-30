Survival kit hangs on wall like clock

Korea Gyeonggido Company launched a survival kit named the “Life Clock” in August. The kit looks like a regular clock, but when opened, it contains a flashlight, a blanket, a whistle, a flag and some compression bandages.
|(Korea Gyeonggido Company)
The clock, which can be hung on a wall, is 21 centimeters in width and length, 4.5 centimeters high and weighs around 1 kilogram, just like any other clock. It costs 39,000 won ($36).
After the 5.4 magnitude quake in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province on Nov. 15, the demand for the kit increased. More than 100,000 have been its launch.
|(Korea Gyeonggido Company)
“Survival kits should not be heavy. They also shouldn’t be neglected,” company CEO Kim Eun-ah said. “They should be immediately visible when needed and should be easy to carry.”
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)