Famed director Kim Ki-duk grilled for assault

Kim Ki-duk (Yonhap)

Korean film director Kim Ki-duk has recently been investigated for allegations of assaulting an actress, the prosecution said Thursday.Seoul Central District Prosecutor summoned Kim on Monday and questioned him on a complaint filed in August. In the complaint, a 41-year-old actress accused him of slapping and coercing her to shoot an unscripted sex scene while filming the 2013 movie “Moebius.”The actress left the production after the said quarrel.Kim admitted to having slapped her, but reiterated his previous stance that it was merely to help her get into character. He also told the investigators that he has no memory related to the sex scene.The prosecution reportedly will decide whether or not to indict him before the end of the yearOne of the most acclaimed directors in Korea, Kim’s “Pieta” won the Golden Lion at the 2012 Venice Film Festival. He is the first Korean director to win the best film prizes at Venice, Berlin and Cannes festivals.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)